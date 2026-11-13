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John B. Edwards honors the courage and calling of public safety professionals
By DeWayne Grice,11 days ago
Public safety professionals bring order to some of the most chaotic moments in people’s lives, retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge and bestselling novelist John B. Edwards told those gathered for the annual Public Safety Awards Banquet . As keynote speaker, Edwards drew on his 47-year career to deliver a message about courage, humility, respect and faith, reminding first responders that their service extends beyond the duties of a job. “Your life, your job, is a vocation,” Edwards said. “It’s not just a job.” Edwards described the uncertainty firefighters, emergency medical personnel and law enforcement officers face every day. Whether entering a burning building, treating an injured person beside interstate traffic or approaching a closed door, responders routinely step into situations they cannot fully control. That lack of control, he said, carries a weight the public may never fully understand. He framed their work as a continuing passage through three stages — order, disorder and reorder. Emergencies disrupt stability, and public safety professionals must navigate the resulting chaos to help restore it. There is no shortcut around that difficult middle stage, Edwards said. Moving through it requires courage and a willingness to step forward without knowing what
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