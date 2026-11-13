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GC Sports | Panthers defeat Dodge County to claim first Area Championship
By Ke'Juan Humphries,10 days ago
The Portal Lady Panthers flag football team made history Thursday night, defeating Dodge County 14-0 to capture the 2026 Division 1 Area 4 Championship, the first Area or Region Championship in program history. Despite years of success on the field, the Lady Panthers had never captured an Area Championship until now. Behind a dominant defensive performance that held Dodge County scoreless, Portal secured the historic victory and added another milestone to the program's growing legacy. Head coach Emma Yates expressed her pride in the team's accomplishment and the work that went into reaching this moment. "Winning the first area championship in our program's history means a lot to us!" Yates said. "It is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and belief that these girls have put into this season. We have worked hard to build this program, and to see that hard work turn into something like this is special." While the Lady Panthers have plenty to celebrate, Yates emphasized that her team still has bigger goals ahead as they prepare for the state playoffs. "Going into state playoffs, our mentality is simple: We can, and we will," Yates said. "We believe in the talent we have, the work
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