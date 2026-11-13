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DPH: Flu vaccination offers the best protection against the flu
By Special to Grice Connect,10 days ago
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) urges Georgians to get vaccinated against the flu now. With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, you still have time to protect yourself, your family, and your friends. “The single most effective way to prevent the flu is the flu vaccine. Everyone over the age of six months should get a flu vaccine, with rare exceptions,” said Kathleen E. Toomey , commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health. “It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu, so it’s important to take preventive measures now.” Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, chills, and fatigue. One of the most pronounced flu symptoms is a sudden onset of achiness and malaise. Flu is a potentially serious disease, especially for young children and older adults, that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. All 2026–2027 seasonal influenza vaccines are trivalent, meaning they protect against three flu strains: influenza A (H1N1), influenza A (H3N2), and influenza B/Victoria virus. Ask your healthcare provider about what flu vaccine is right for you, as well as COVID and RSV vaccines. Flu vaccines are available
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