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Drew Cottril
By Grice Connect,9 days ago
June 24, 1943 - November 5, 2026 James Andrew “Drew” Cottril passed away peacefully Thursday morning November 5, 2026. Born June 24, 1943, in Long Beach California, Drew was the son of the late Andy Edgar and Lola Mae Carlton Cottril. He was an artist and B of A graduate of Chionard Art Institute in Los Angeles, California. He served in the Army and was a member of First Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia. Every year, Drew looked forward to doing art projects for Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church in Statesboro. For many years, he was active in the Statesboro Regional Art Association. Drew also taught art classes at the Averitt Center for the Arts in downtown Statesboro and out of his home studio. A fun and happy person, Drew was the devoted husband of Natalie Cottril for just a little over 60 years. He is also survived by his dear sister, Karen Stimpfig, of San Ramon, California. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com . Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.