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Alva Lee Stephens -
By Grice Connect,9 days ago
June 12, 1925 — November 6, 2026 Mr. Alva Lee Stephens, age 101, of Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Carroll Manor Nursing Home. Born and raised in the Groveland community of Bryan County, Georgia, Mr. Stephens was a proud Bryan County native whose roots remained an important part of his life. Although he made Washington, D.C. his home for more than 70 years, his beginnings in the Groveland community were a meaningful part of his life's journey. Funeral arrangement are incomplete at this time but will be announced later by Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc . Pembroke Chapel