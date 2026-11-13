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Meet 2026 DWTSS dancers Kally Giang and Kasey Berecz
By Grice Connect,8 days ago
Presenting 2026 Dancing With The Statesboro Stars Dancers Kally Giang & Kasey Berecz ! They are competing along with ten other teams to win the 2026 Mirror Ball Trophy Judges Choice Award and the Top Fundraiser Award. Dancing with the Statesboro Stars is a night of dancing and performances to raise funds and awareness for Safe Haven, the nonprofit organization that serves adult and child survivors of domestic violence in Bulloch and five surrounding counties. The 16th annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars, presented by D&R Car Care , will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 6:30pm at Connection Church. Each day leading up to the event, we will introduce you to a team of dancers, presented in no particular order. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS ! Meet Kally Kally Giang is originally from Seattle, Washington. In 2016, she and her family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, and it quickly became the place they proudly call home. The love and support they have received from this community have been a true blessing.Kally is the proud mother of three amazing children—Annie, Emily, and Isaac—who inspire her every day. She is the owner of Annie’s Nails, with two locations in Statesboro,
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