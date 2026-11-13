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Lois Alma Miller Lanier
By Grice Connect,8 days ago
December 8, 1943 — November 11, 2026 Lois Alma Miller Lanier, of Statesboro, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Lois was born on December 8, 1943, to James Roy Miller and Margaret Williams Rowland. She grew up attending Macedonia Baptist Church with her family. She worked for many years at Franklins Restaurant in Statesboro, where she remained until her retirement prior to the restaurant's closing. Lois had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed working the land and caring for animals. She was especially fond of pets and found great joy in gardening and tending to her plants. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her two sons, Stacy Lanier and Jeff Lanier. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Sonya Lanier of Statesboro; her daughter, Vickie Lanier Smith of Pooler; her daughter-in-law, Janet Lanier of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Kacie Lanier, Taylor Lanier, Cody Lanier, Shelby Lanier, John Curtis Lanier, William Smith, and Leyton Lanier ; her brother, James Bobby Miller; her sister, Kathleen V. McCoy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at Bulloch Memorial Gardens