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GAME PREVIEW| In-State Bragging Rights on the Line in Atlanta
By GS Athletics,7 days ago
In-state rivals meet Saturday in Atlanta as the Georgia Southern football squad takes hits the road to take on Georgia State in Sun Belt Conference action. Kickoff is set for 3:32 p.m. at Center Parc Stadium and it will be carried on ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here's all you need to know about the game: Game 10: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 • 3:32 PM Location: Atlanta, Ga. (Center Parc Stadium; 25,000) Records: Georgia State: 5-4, 2-3 SBC Georgia Southern: 5-4, 4-1 SBC Broadcast Information Broadcast: ESPN+ PBP: Matt Stewart; Analyst: Sam Crenshaw Radio: Georgia Southern Sports Network PBP: Adam Young ( @youngpbp ); Analyst: Frank Sulkowski ( @ TheBigGuyWJCL ); Sidelines: Jeff Roberts ( @JeffRoberts__ ) GS: GAME NOTES (PDF) Radio Affiliates Inside The Series Overall Record Tied, 6-6 In Statesboro Tied, 3-3 In Atlanta Tied, 3-3 1-1 at Georgia Dome 2-2 at Center Parc Stadium McGee vs. GS 0-2 McGee as GS head coach (interim) 1-0 Helton vs. GAST 3-1 Helton vs. McGee 2-0 Current Streak GS, won three (2023-) Last Meeting GS 41, GAST 24 (2025) Longest GS Streak Three (2023-) Longest GAST Streak Three (twice) Largest