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Find a Furry Friend: Meet Wren
By Kayla Stroll,7 days ago
With every new resident that Fixing the Boro takes in, the ultimate goal is to find that animal the perfect, loving and forever home that will give them a safe and happy life. And that is exactly what Fixing the Boro does, but sometimes there are pets who end up waiting a little longer than the others. If you’ve been following along with this pet highlight series, you probably know what these are for. Fixing the Boro has dogs and cats who have been waiting on their forever homes for as long as two years, and it’s time to find them a new loving family. Previously, highlights have been shared about Poundcake , Frankie , Mylo , and El Camino , and now it’s time for the next to shine. Wren is a Domestic Shorthair cat at just seven months old. She came into the care of Fixing the Boro in April 2026 with her mom and kitten siblings. With her siblings adopted already and her mom promoted to clinic cat, Wren is ready to find her place in the world too; she’s just waiting for the right family to come visit her. Wren taking a cat nap in the