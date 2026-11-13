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Swinging for the next level: Bulloch Academy's seniors Grant Odom and Sam Hubbard sign Division I letters of intent
By Destiny Hartwell,8 days ago
STATESBORO, GA – Two Bulloch Academy seniors officially made their college athletic plans in front of family, friends, coaches, and classmates. Golfer Grant Odom signed to play at Rice University, and baseball player Sam Hubbard signed to stay close to home at Georgia Southern University. Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized the work ethic and character both athletes showed behind the scenes to reach the Division I level. Grant Odom Signs with Rice University Odom and family at his letter of intent signing at Bulloch Academy on November 11, 2026. Photo © destinymarlindahartwell@gmail.com. Opening the ceremony, Odom thanked his parents, sister, grandparents, teammates, and teachers for accommodating his tournament schedule. He also credited his youth golf coach, John Smith , who began working with Odom when he was 10 years old, and the community at Forest Heights Country Club for shaping his game. Senior golfer, Grant Odom, giving remarks at his letter of intent signing. Photo © destinymarlindahartwell@gmail.com. "Growing up at the country club taught me many lessons that I wouldn't have learned anywhere else," Odom said, before thanking Rice head coach Justin Emil , and recruiting coordinator Jake Croshaw for the opportunity to compete at the next level. Youth golf
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