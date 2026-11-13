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JD Heating and Air launches community toy drive for foster children in Bulloch County
By Makayla Varner,7 days ago
Not every child sees the holidays through the same lens, and with winter approaching, JD Heating and Air hopes to bring a little extra joy to children in foster care through a new community toy drive benefiting Fostering Bulloch. Fostering Bulloch works to support children in foster care, the families who care for them, and other families in crisis throughout the community. Through its programs and resources, the organization helps provide children with necessities, support, and opportunities as they grow up. The toy drive, organized for the first time by JD Heating and Air, will collect donations of toys, socks, underwear, toiletries, and other essentials for children served by Fostering Bulloch. Community members can drop off donations at the company's office, located at 21249 US HWY 301 N Statesboro, GA, 30461, Monday through Friday, from 8am to 5pm, with all donations scheduled to be delivered to Fostering Bulloch on November 21 . Donation bins are located both inside and outside the business for convenience. Help spread a little holiday cheer! | Photo courtesy of Daisy Newsome JD Heating and Air CEO Jason Dyches said the community response has already been strong, with one of the two large donation boxes filled
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