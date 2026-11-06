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GC Sports | Gators roll over Hornets in first round of state playoffs
By Ke'Juan Humphries,8 days ago
A month after defeating the Savannah Country Day Hornets in their region opener, the Bulloch Academy Gators welcomed the Hornets back to Gator Alley on Thursday night for a rematch in the first round of the GIAA Class AAAA state playoffs. The result was much the same, as the Gators dominated from start to finish, shutting out Savannah Country Day 42-0 to advance to the semifinals. Just like in the first meeting, Bulloch Academy leaned on its rushing attack, scoring all six of its touchdowns on the ground. Head Coach Aaron Phillips had emphasized to his team how difficult it is to beat the same opponent twice, and the Gators responded with another dominant victory over the Hornets. Gators Establish the Ground Game Bulloch Academy wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, using a series of runs on its opening drive to move down to the goal line. Connor Perry opened the scoring with a short touchdown run to give the Gators an early lead. The opening drive set the tone for the rest of the night, as Bulloch Academy's offensive line consistently pushed back the Hornets' defense and created running lanes. On the defensive side of the ball, the