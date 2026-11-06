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Statesboro native Command Sergeant Major Lafayette "Fate" Deal takes top enlisted post in Georgia National Guard
By Gary Roberts,7 days ago
In a time-honored military tradition, Bulloch County native U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lafayette "Fate" Deal officially stepped into the highest enlisted position in the Georgia Army National Guard. Deal assumed responsibility as the twelfth State Command Sergeant Major during a formal ceremony held at the Clay National Guard Center on Sunday, October 25, 2026. Deal, known informally to close peers and associates as "Fate," takes the reins from outgoing State Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger , who is entering retirement following an illustrious 32-year military career. The transition represents a full-circle journey for Deal, whose military roots run deep right here in local soil. From Statesboro to the State Capital For local residents, Deal’s rise to the pinnacle of state military leadership is a immense point of community pride. He began his career in the Army National Guard in 1999 and was initially assigned to the 648th Engineer Battalion right here in Statesboro, Georgia . From his early days serving in the local unit, Deal climbed steadily through the ranks, stepping forward to lead during critical global missions. During his tenure with the 648th, he deployed to Iraq as a combat team leader. Most recently, Deal served as the
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