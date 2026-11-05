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Generations of Flavor: Cowart’s Family Dining brings rich history and new expansions to Brooklet
By Gary Roberts,7 days ago
There is a special recipe for success that the Cowart family has been perfecting for over 70 years, and it relies heavily on faith, family, and scratch-made Southern comfort food. For Cowart's Family Dining owners Jimmy and LaDonna Cowart , their recent move to Brooklet in 2026 wasn't just a new business chapter—it was an answer to a prayer. "I absolutely knew we would make it here because we prayed over our decision," LaDonna Cowart shared in a recent interview. "I felt like God closed other doors and then He just busted these doors wide open. The community is great, and we want to get more involved once we get settled." A Four-Generation Southern Legacy The Cowart culinary timeline is a rich tapestry that stretches back nearly a century. Before 1950, Jimmy’s great-grandparents, Ben and Bessie Cowart, operated a local bed and breakfast. In 1950, his grandparents, Oscar and Ollie Mae Cowart , officially established the original Cowart’s Restaurant downtown on Highway 280 and Bacon Street in Pembroke, Georgia. The business was later passed down to James and Sandra Cowart , famously serving up to 350 hearty breakfasts a day until their retirement in the early 1990s. Jimmy and LaDonna
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