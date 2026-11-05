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GC Sports | Bulloch County Football Week 12 Preview
By Ke'Juan Humphries,7 days ago
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and three Bulloch County teams are preparing for one last matchup before turning their attention to the postseason. The Portal Panthers will face McIntosh County Academy, while the Statesboro Blue Devils return home to host the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. Meanwhile, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets will take on the Long County Blue Tide. With the regular season coming to a close, each team will look to finish on a high note and carry momentum into the next chapter of its season. Here's a look at each matchup heading into the final Friday night of the regular season. Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets will look to close out their 2026 season on a positive note as they take on the Long County Blue Wave in their regular-season finale. The Yellow Jackets enter the matchup with a 3-6 record and will face a Long County team that has struggled throughout the season, sitting at 1-8. Despite their struggles, the Blue Wave have a dangerous rushing threat in Marky Allen, who leads the team with over 1,200 rushing yards this season. Slowing down Allen and the