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First Presbyterian Church to celebrate installation of Rev. Will Myers
By Special to Grice Connect,6 days ago
First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro invites the community, friends, and fellow congregations to join in a Service of Installation for the Rev. Will Myers on Sunday, November 22, at 3pm at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia. The Service of Installation is a meaningful occasion in the life of a Presbyterian congregation, formally recognizing and celebrating the covenant between a pastor, a congregation, and the larger church. Rooted in the Reformed tradition, the service gives thanks for God's call to ministry and affirms that the work of the church belongs not to any one person, but to the whole body of Christ. Through Scripture, prayer, and music the congregation and representatives of the Presbytery will join together in prayer and commitment as Rev. Myers begins this new chapter of ministry with First Presbyterian Church. First Presbyterian Church looks forward to this special day of worship and celebration and welcomes all who wish to join in giving thanks for God's faithfulness and the ministry ahead. Service of Installation for Rev. Will Myers When: Sunday, November 22, 2026 Time: 3:00 p.m. Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1215 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 All are warmly invited to attend.