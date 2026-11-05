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GC Sports Difference Maker | London Blackmon, Portal Flag Football
By Ke'Juan Humphries,6 days ago
Portal High School senior wide receiver London Blackmon has been recognized as this week's Grice Connect Difference Maker for her ability to deliver in crucial moments and her leadership on the Panthers' flag football team. Throughout her time in the program, Blackmon has developed into a dependable playmaker for the Panthers, earning the trust of head coach Emma Yates . "It's great having a player that you know is capable of stepping up when the team needs it most," Yates said. "London has consistently shown that she is ready for those moments, and having someone you can trust to make a big play when the opportunity comes is invaluable to a team." One of those moments came during Portal's area matchup against East Laurens. With the Panthers struggling to find their rhythm offensively early in the game, Blackmon delivered a touchdown reception that helped shift the momentum in Portal's favor. The Panthers went on to secure a 26-7 area victory. "London came through with a big catch and touchdown that helped shift the momentum, bring energy back to the team and get us going in the right direction," Yates said. While Blackmon's athletic ability has made her an important part