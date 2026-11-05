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Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum announces 2027 dates
By Special to Grice Connect,5 days ago
The Southeast Georgia Leadership Forum announced today the 6th Annual Forum will be held February 22 and 23, 2027, at Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees Garden. The theme of the 2027 Forum is “The Power of Vision.” The theme celebrates how leaders who share a bold, common vision can unite neighbors, businesses, and organizations around the future of the region. It calls on leaders across Southeast Georgia to look beyond their own organizations and ask what they can build together to strengthen the communities they serve. The Forum will bring together more than 400 leaders representing neighborhoods, non-profits, civic groups, government, businesses, and emerging leaders. Organized with the generous support of Georgia Southern University, Georgia Power, OpenAI and Morris Multimedia, the forum aims to help our community succeed in an ever-changing and fast-paced society. It focuses on discovering our collective potential to be greater by committing to new ideas, supporting the growth of our emerging and established leaders, and being purposeful in building collaboration across all segments of our diverse community. This year’s day-and-a-half event will provide attendees with compelling and thought-provoking content focused on building stronger leaders and greater collaboration in our local communities while providing opportunities for personal
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