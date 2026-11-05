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GC Sports Difference Maker | Rasheen Jackson, Portal Football
By Destiny Hartwell,6 days ago
PORTAL, GA — When Portal Panther senior Rasheen Jackson lines up on Friday nights, defense strategies have to adjust. As part of a multi-threat Panthers offense, Jackson has emerged as a premier scoring option, leading Region 3-A in points scored with five touchdowns this season. His rise to becoming one of the area’s most reliable playmakers was not an overnight sensation. Head Coach Jason McEachin uses a specific phrase to describe how players grow in the Portal program: they do not microwave players; they slow-cook them. Jackson embodies that approach. As a freshman, he was nowhere near ready for varsity action. He earned small reps as a sophomore, stepped into a starting role as a junior, and has taken off as a senior. Photo © destinymarlindahartwell@gmail.com. Destiny Hartwell "He's turned himself into our guy that we want, that we believe can finish plays and we have confidence going to," McEachin said. "That's a testament to his desire and determination to improve as a player." Jackson put in significant work in the weight room to add muscle, refine his route running, and learn how to track high-pressure throws downfield. Making Big Plays in Big Moments Jackson's growth shows up clearly when