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Statesboro Mayor signs proclamation recognizing Retired Educators Day
By Grice Connect,4 days ago
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar recently signed a proclamation recognizing Sunday, November 1, as Retired Educators Day in the city, and members of the Bulloch County Retired Educators Association were on hand to accept the signed document. The recognition honors the more than 145,000 retired educators across Georgia. Each year, the state sets aside the first Sunday in November to celebrate the men and women who spent their careers in the classroom and who continue to shape their communities long after their final bell. Many retired educators remain active in the places they once taught. Across the state, they give thousands of hours of volunteer service, supporting schools, churches, civic groups, and neighbors in need. For those who spent decades teaching local children, the work of serving the community does not end at retirement. It simply takes a new form. Members of the Bulloch County Retired Educators Association accepted the proclamation on behalf of the local educators who have given their time and talent to Bulloch County students over the years. The association brings together retired teachers, administrators, and school staff who stay connected to one another and to the community they served. The proclamation is the city’s way of saying
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