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Jamal Marquis Bellamy
By Grice Connect,4 days ago
September 23, 1994 - November 4, 2026 Jamal Marquis Bellamy, age 32, of Claxton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Please keep the Bellamy family in your thoughts and prayers during their time of bereavement. Matthew H. Lovett & Son’s Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of final arrangements.