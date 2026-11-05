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Tod’s deals of the week bring Thanksgiving savings and everyday bargains | November 5th
By Tod Marsh,3 days ago
Hello, everyone! Tod Marsh here with Grice Connect and this week’s Goldmine deals . Thanksgiving is getting closer, and stores are filling their shelves with holiday favorites. This week, I found a few early Thanksgiving offers along with everyday savings to help stretch your grocery budget. Thanksgiving meal deals Walmart is advertising a Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for $35 , including a turkey and 25 other holiday staples. Publix also has Thanksgiving meal options starting at $69.99 . Visit publix.com/catering for details. If you’re considering a holiday meal package, check availability early. These offers can sell out before Thanksgiving. Food Lion There are some good options for the grill and the dinner table this week: New York strip steaks — $10.99 per pound Boneless pork loin roast or whole pork tenderloins — $1.99 per pound Pepsi products, 12-packs — buy one, get one free Doritos — buy one, get one free Thomas’ English muffins — buy one, get one free Food Lion’s Friday-through-Sunday sale add several more savings: Smithfield bacon, 16-ounce package — $3.99 Kraft chunk or shredded cheese — two for $4 Frito-Lay variety packs — $7.99 each , a savings of $5.70 from the regular $13.69 price