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Statesboro State Farm agent JJ Puccio elected to NASFA board of directors
By Special to Grice Connect,2 days ago
JJ Puccio , a State Farm agent in Statesboro, GA, has been elected to the board of directors of the National Association of State Farm Agents (NASFA), an organization that brings State Farm agents together to encourage collaboration, share knowledge and support the agent community. Puccio’s election represents an opportunity to serve fellow agents across the country while contributing to an organization focused on strengthening the independent agency businesses that serve customers and communities nationwide. “I believe some of the best ideas come from learning from one another,” Puccio said. “Every agent has experiences, challenges and successes that can help someone else. NASFA creates opportunities for those connections to happen, and I look forward to contributing to an organization that encourages agents to work together, share ideas and continue improving.” As a State Farm agent, Puccio says he understands the demands of running an agency, developing a team, building customer relationships and growing a successful business. Through service on the NASFA board of directors, Puccio will have the opportunity to contribute to conversations and initiatives that support agents in their professional roles and day-to-day operations. Puccio is also a contributor to The Mirror, NASFA’s national publication for State Farm agents