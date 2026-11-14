Gretna’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a part-time side gig or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock plan, and health benefits)

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly when they’re out. Good fit if you like coaching people, staying organized, and helping customers; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply and there’s clear room to grow your career.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Location: 11922 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna, NE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $15/hour

Fun, fast-paced job taking orders, making pizzas, and working the counter. No experience needed, flexible schedules (great for evenings/late nights), strong training, and a clear path to move up into leadership if you want it.

Employer: Under Armour

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $57,408 – $93,808 base, plus benefits

Lead the whole store: drive sales, manage a team, handle operations, and shape the customer experience. Ideal if you have 3+ years of management (including sports/apparel or footwear) and want a higher-paying role with merch discounts, 401(k) match, and health and family benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.