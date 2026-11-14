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🛒 Gretna, NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings, Store Manager $57K+
Gretna’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a part-time side gig or a full-time leadership role. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.
Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Gretna, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (includes competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock plan, and health benefits)
Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly when they’re out. Good fit if you like coaching people, staying organized, and helping customers; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply and there’s clear room to grow your career.
Customer Service Rep (06333) – Pizza Maker/Cashier
- Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger
- Location: 11922 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Starting at $15/hour
Fun, fast-paced job taking orders, making pizzas, and working the counter. No experience needed, flexible schedules (great for evenings/late nights), strong training, and a clear path to move up into leadership if you want it.
Store Manager
- Employer: Under Armour
- Location: Gretna, NE
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $57,408 – $93,808 base, plus benefits
Lead the whole store: drive sales, manage a team, handle operations, and shape the customer experience. Ideal if you have 3+ years of management (including sports/apparel or footwear) and want a higher-paying role with merch discounts, 401(k) match, and health and family benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.