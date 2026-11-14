Gretna’s food scene is growing fast, and so are the management jobs that come with it. If you like leading teams and keeping a busy restaurant running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Location: 11922 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna, NE

Type: Part-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18/hour + bonus potential

Support the Store Manager, lead shifts, handle scheduling and inventory, and help grow sales. Comes with paid training, PTO, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, and clear growth path to General Manager.

Employer: Domino’s – Team Honey Badger

Domino’s – Location: 11922 Standing Stone Dr, Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $16/hour, raises with training

Run shifts, lead and train team members, and keep customers happy in a fast-paced store. Good fit if you’re 18+, reliable, and want paid leadership training, benefits for full-time, and a path into management.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd (posting describes a SONIC Drive-In style General Manager role)

(posting describes a style General Manager role) Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Benefits mentioned, exact pay not listed

Lead the whole restaurant: hire and train staff, manage schedules and inventory, handle payroll and reports, and keep service fast, safe, and friendly. Best for someone with prior restaurant leadership experience who wants full responsibility for operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.