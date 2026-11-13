Gretna’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for both store leadership and sales floor roles. If you like staying active and helping customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4600

Walmart Supercenter Location: 11350 Wickersham Blvd, Gretna, NE 68028

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $34 per hour + potential premium pay and annual or quarterly performance incentives

Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep freight moving in the backroom. This is a physical role (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Under Armour

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (hourly retail role)

Help athletes and shoppers find the right gear while hitting store sales goals. Good fit if you enjoy sportswear, can work a flexible schedule (nights, weekends, holidays), and like a fast-paced, team-focused store environment.

Employer: Under Armour

Location: Gretna, NE 68028

Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: Not listed (hourly retail role)

Similar to the full-time role, but with part-time hours—great if you want flexible work around school, another job, or family time. You’ll support sales, keep the floor looking sharp, and work closely with teammates.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.