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🛒 Gretna, NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring
Gretna’s outlet and retail scene is busy, and several well-known brands are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Retail Contingent (Sales Support Associate) – Coach
- Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)
- Location: Gretna, NE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.25/hour
Help keep a high-end fashion store running smoothly by greeting customers, running the register, and handling stock in the back room. This role is great if you enjoy luxury accessories, want a flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays), and like a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work.
Assistant Store Manager – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)
- Location: Gretna, NE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum; based on experience)
Step into a leadership role where you help run the store, coach a small team, and drive sales goals. Ideal if you have at least 1+ year of retail sales and want growth, shoe discounts, education assistance, and benefits for eligible full-time staff.
Sales Lead – Loft Outlet (ANN)
- Employer: Loft Outlet (Store 3060 – Nebraska Crossing)
- Location: Gretna, NE 68028
- Type: Regular / Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (based on experience and role)
Be a key leader on the floor, modeling great customer service and stepping in for the manager when needed. Good fit if you have some retail or management experience, like coaching others, and want merch discounts, 401(k), and growth opportunities across sister brands.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Gretna retail roles tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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