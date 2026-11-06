🛒 Gretna, NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring

Gretna’s outlet and retail scene is busy, and several well-known brands are hiring right now. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

Coach (Tapestry, Inc.) Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.25/hour

Help keep a high-end fashion store running smoothly by greeting customers, running the register, and handling stock in the back room. This role is great if you enjoy luxury accessories, want a flexible schedule (nights/weekends/holidays), and like a mix of customer service and behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)

(Caleres Inc.) Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum; based on experience)

Step into a leadership role where you help run the store, coach a small team, and drive sales goals. Ideal if you have at least 1+ year of retail sales and want growth, shoe discounts, education assistance, and benefits for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Loft Outlet (Store 3060 – Nebraska Crossing)

(Store 3060 – Nebraska Crossing) Location: Gretna, NE 68028

Type: Regular / Part-time

Pay: Not listed (based on experience and role)

Be a key leader on the floor, modeling great customer service and stepping in for the manager when needed. Good fit if you have some retail or management experience, like coaching others, and want merch discounts, 401(k), and growth opportunities across sister brands.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Gretna retail roles tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.