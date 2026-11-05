🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs Around Gretna, NE

Gretna’s retail scene is busy, especially around Nebraska Crossing and the Walmart Supercenter. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: Gap

Gap Location: Gretna, NE (Nebraska Crossing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a key holder–style role where you support store leaders, coach the team, and keep merchandising on point while delivering a great customer experience. Comes with strong retail perks like 50% off at Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta, plus benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Nebraska Crossing (Polo store)

(Polo store) Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $16/hr

Lead shifts, support and train the team, and keep customers happy in a busy outlet setting. Great fit if you’ve got retail leadership experience, love a strong brand, and want an amazing store discount.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on, behind-the-scenes role focused on stocking, shipment, inventory, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good for someone detail-oriented who likes staying busy and doesn’t mind early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role helping guests find the right beauty products, doing demos and makeup applications, and ringing up sales. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want ongoing product training.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4600

Location: 11350 Wickersham Blvd, Gretna, NE 68028

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$29 per hour + potential premiums and incentives

Greet shoppers, help them find what they need in the Home department, and keep displays looking good during opening and morning shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.