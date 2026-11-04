🍽️ Gretna, NE Food Jobs: Multiple Chef & Cook Roles Hiring

Gretna’s food scene is growing fast, from senior living dining to busy grocery kitchens. If you like cooking and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hillcrest Health & Living

Hillcrest Health & Living Location: Gretna, NE (10890 S. 208th Street)

(10890 S. 208th Street) Type: Full-time (two openings)

(two openings) Shifts: 6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m. or 11:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

or Salary: Not listed

Cook for residents in a modern senior living community where meals are a big part of daily life. You’ll prep hot and cold dishes, support special diets, keep the kitchen clean and organized, and choose from two steady full-time shifts with benefits and growth options.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cook in Hy-Vee’s Hy-Chi (Asian) department, making hot and cold dishes in a fast-paced store kitchen. Great if you’re 18+, like wok cooking and customer service, and want steady hours with training provided—no prior experience required.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Gretna, NE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sushi program at Hy-Vee, making fresh packaged and made-to-order sushi and helping train a Sushi Clerk. Good fit if you have sushi or meal-prep experience, enjoy talking with customers, and want a hands-on role with some leadership duties.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.