Gretna’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands adding new team members. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the footwear and apparel team, coach associates, and keep the sales floor sharp and organized. This is a good fit if you have 1–3 years of retail experience and want a step up into leadership with real responsibility for sales, scheduling, and store standards.

Employer: GNC

Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly + individual sales incentives, 30% employee discount on GNC products, 401(k) with 4% match after 1 year

Help customers find vitamins and wellness products while earning commission on your sales. Great if you want flexible hours, enjoy health and fitness, and like a mix of customer service, stocking, and online order support.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay + benefits like health, dental, paid vacation, and 401(k))

Support the Store Manager with daily operations, sales goals, and leading the team. A solid move if you have 2–4 years in retail leadership and want growth, training, and a clear path in management.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.