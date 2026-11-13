Gretna’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Furniture Mart

Furniture Mart Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Competitive salary (not listed) Perks: 401(k) matching, bonuses, employee discount, PTO, training, advancement

Help customers pick out furniture and décor, handle sales and financing, and keep the showroom looking sharp. Great fit if you enjoy home design and want a commission-friendly place where strong sales can really pay off.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Whistle Express Car Wash Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay range mentioned (exact numbers not listed)

Run the site when management isn’t there, lead the crew, and keep customers happy and safe in a fast, outdoor setting. Good for someone who likes physical work, clear standards, and stepping into leadership.

Employer: Red White and Blue Thrift Store (RWB Thrift)

Location: Gretna, LA

Type: Not listed (hourly retail role)

Not listed (hourly retail role) Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Support the Retail Manager, coach the team, oversee cashiers and the sales floor, and keep inventory moving in a busy thrift store. Bilingual English/Spanish is a plus, and this role is great if you want to grow into more retail leadership.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.