A new paved, accessible path has opened in Troutdale, offering new ways to enjoy nature.

In early November, officials held a ribbon-cutting for a paved path along Jordan Road, connecting the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area with the Sandy River Delta. The path runs parallel to the road near Exit 18 on Interstate 84, replacing a previous gravel path.

The Jordan Road Multi-Use Path project was made possible by a Congressionally Designated Spending Award given in 2023, as well as funds secured by Sen. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as former Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

“The new path represents an important active transportation connection to the existing 40-mile loop, the Sandy River Confluence, Troutdale and all the way through the Columbia River Gorge through the state trail,” said Rian Windsheimer, ODOT Region 1 manager. “Projects like this take coordination, patience, shared vision, and all of us working together to make these multimodal connections work.”

Construction began in the spring, and the path officially opened on Nov. 6. Construction costs were approximately $2.7 million.

The new path connects to the recently completed Ch’ak Ch’ak Trail, which opened in 2024, and the Sharon Nesbit Heritage Park, which opened in 2025. It is also part of the 40 Mile Loop.

“Together these projects create safer, healthier and more accessible ways for people to experience outdoors whether they are walking, biking, commuting or just simply enjoying nature,” said Metro Councilor Ashton Simpson.