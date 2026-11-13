A new business in Sandy offers carpet cleaning and a full range of other services, with an important guarantee — no need for a day of whirring fans and jumping around to avoid soggy carpets.

Sandy Carpet Cleaners, a premium carpet cleaning company, launched in late October. The business serves eight communities across the region — Sandy, Boring, Gresham, Troutdale, Damascus, Happy Valley, Estacada, and Oregon City.

The business offers fast-dry and steam carpet cleaning; stairs; move-out cleaning with a dated, itemized invoice; pet stain and odor treatment; upholstery, mattress, and in-home rug cleaning; and tile and grout cleaning. Sandy Carpet Cleaners uses non-toxic, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that are safe for kids and pets.

Cleanings can happen after hours and on weekends when appointments are available.

Andrew Daily started the business, grew up in Gresham, and graduated from Barlow High.

“I remember renting a carpet cleaner and fans from Home Depot, soaking our carpets, and waiting more than a day before we could walk on them,” he said. “When I saw how far stain removal and cleaning technology had come, I was hooked.”

The speed is shocking for anyone who has undergone a carpet cleaning before. Sandy Carpet Cleaners says most will be dry within an hour.

“I started Sandy Carpet Cleaners to give East County families a deep clean without the soggy carpet and long wait,” Daily said.

The trick is special machines that put far less water into the carpet. Proper airflow also speeds moisture removal.

Sandy Carpet Cleaners

Serves: Sandy, Boring, Gresham, Troutdale, Damascus, Happy Valley, Estacada, Oregon City

Phone: 971-405-8877

Phone Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Website:sandycarpetcleaners.com