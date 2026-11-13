(SANDY) — A former Marine who continued his military service with the Army National Guard (the second of three branches he joined) found himself crammed into fighting pits wearing bulky chemical suits every night while deployed in the Middle East.

Michael O’Leary, a Marine who later joined the Army, was in Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War (1990-91). Though he wasn’t on the front lines, the danger was ever-present. The most immediate threat was Scud missiles – short-range ballistic missiles that were the culprit in the Dhahran attack in which a U.S. Army barracks was struck, and 28 soldiers died.

“When you are in the military you sign a line saying you will give up everything up to your life,” O’Leary said. “Because when you are in combat, that is where you are going.”

His time in the Middle East was filled with nerves. He learned to sleep with that uncomfortable chemical suit. The first night those were needed, one of his fellow soldiers began to panic and hyperventilate. It got to the point where he was frantically attempting to remove the suit.

“We had to keep them on, so I sat on his chest and arms to pin him down all night,” O’Leary said. “I told him to slow down, to breathe.”

All told, O’Leary served across three branches of the military during his two-decade career — he spent 12 years with the Marines, was deployed to the Middle East with the Army Reserves, and was a Navy Seabee (the Naval Construction Force).

It was a globe-trotting adventure that had him learning new languages, meeting new people, serving in wars, and learning new skills.

“It taught me a lot about people and how to carry myself,” O’Leary said. “I miss being in the military — especially the travel. Every couple of years I packed my bags and visited somewhere new.”

His career started when O’Leary had just finished high school in California and was all set to go to community college. But he had a moment of clarity — that wasn’t what he wanted for his life. So he went to the Marine recruiter on a Tuesday in 1971, and was asked if he wanted to go “fast or slow.”

“I said now,” O’Leary said.

On Thursday he was off to San Diego for the start of his service.

“I love to travel, and with the military you can do a lot of traveling,” he said. “I always had an image of big, tough, hardcore Marines, so the Corps was for me.”

That draw to service wasn’t unique to O’Leary; his whole family served in the military — father, grandfather, great-grandfather, his brothers.

“We are a military family,” he said.

O’Leary had that shocking welcome to the military. O’Leary was on a bus stuffed full of new recruits about to begin basic training. They were warned they were in for a “rude surprise.” The burly, brusque drill sergeant roared onto the bus like a whirlwind, shouting for all of them to “Go! Go! Go!”

First stop was the barber shop to shear off any hair. Then came a tough opening week built to weed out anyone not up to snuff.

“I thought, ‘My God, what did I get into,’” O’Leary said. “That was back when drill instructors were still ‘thumping.’”

Once he got past that shock factor, the 13 weeks of boot camp were tough, but created a great foundation.

“It was intense, a lot of it was hard, some of it was enjoyable, but I was glad I experienced it,” he said. “Going through boot camp is as much stress as possible because you need to be able to deal with the stress of combat. They need to know if you are going to break.”

O’Leary was a motor vehicle operator with the Marines, then moved to maintenance mechanic and maintenance chief. He would work in shops at various bases repairing equipment.

His time as a Marine took him all over the world. His first stop was Memphis, then North Carolina, then two years in Yuma, Arizona (he loved the desert heat). He spent a year in Okinawa, Japan, then returned to Georgia for four years, then back to Okinawa for two more. Those three years in Japan allowed O’Leary to travel throughout Asia, and he became fluent in Japanese.

O’Leary left the Marines because his parents were having health problems. So the Army National Guard was a better fit with a lessened time commitment that allowed him to help his family.

“I could put in the time and still be close to my parents if they needed anything,” he said.

Then he was activated for the Gulf War. He was part of an equipment maintenance repair team of about 300 people. He fixed up radios, tank systems, and anything else tied to lights and electronics. His group was about 50 miles from the Iraq border.

“We were out in the middle of nowhere in the desert,” O’Leary said. “The people there didn’t like us. I enjoy seeing culture, meeting new people, but I couldn’t do that during the deployment.”

They were so remote they often would see wild camels stroll by, and they were constantly on alert for deadly scorpions and snakes that were hard to spot due to being the same color as the sand.

O’Leary was there for the duration of the Gulf War. When his unit was finally sent home, it was euphoric.

“When the plane took off, you heard nothing but cheers,” O’Leary said. “It got louder after the pilot said, ‘We are leaving Saudi airspace.’”

O’Leary returned home via a short refueling in Ireland. Attempts to keep the soldiers on the plane were futile. Everyone made a beeline to the bar. O’Leary had a side goal of getting some Irish currency to bring back to his family.

“The guy at the bar looked at my nametag, saw ‘O’Leary,’ and said I needed a beer,” he said with a laugh. “Everyone was sound asleep on the flight home.”

O’Leary was largely unhappy during his time in the Army Reserves. Much of that was born of his time as a Marine, where things were done in specific ways. The looser vibes of the Army National Guard left him looking for a change.

So, after chatting with a recruiter in a nightclub, O’Leary joined the Navy Seabees (Naval Construction Force). He was a heavy equipment mechanic and served while living back in Oregon.

He joined the Marines in 1971 and retired from the Navy in 1997. He was an E-6 staff sergeant with the Marines; an E-5 sergeant with the Army, and an E-5 petty officer second class with the Navy.

“I am happy with what I did. I got my 20, which was my plan,” O’Leary said. “Everyone’s experience is different.”

After leaving, he went to work for TriMet. Strangely, working maintenance on a train led to a worse injury than he ever received with the military. Wheels rolled over his hand, leading him to lose several fingers.

“My mother always thought I was invincible after those years in the military,” he said with a laugh.

O’Leary lived in Sandy for many years before moving to Troutdale. He is still an active member of the Sandy Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“I like that they go out of their way to help veterans, especially taking care of those in the local area,” he said.

Michael O’Leary

Community: Sandy

Service branches: U.S. Marine Corps; Army National Guard; U.S. Navy

Rank: Staff Sergeant/Sergeant/Petty Officer Second Class

Years of service: 1971-1984; 1989-1991; 1991-1997