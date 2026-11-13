The program gives community members a chance to take shelter dogs on daylong outings, offering the pups a break from kennel life, and potentially helping them find forever homes

Shelter dogs are getting a chance to trade kennel time for adventure through a new Multnomah County program that lets community members take them out for a day.

Multnomah County Animal Services launched Pawsport Adventure on Thursday, Nov. 12, giving approved participants the opportunity to take a shelter dog on a daylong outing. The goal is to help dogs socialize, get exercise and decompress outside the shelter while connecting with potential adopters.

The program grew out of a volunteer pilot that saw seven dogs participate in field trips. Three of those dogs have since been adopted.

MCAS hopes the outings will not only give dogs a break from kennel life but also provide valuable insight into their personalities and behavior outside the shelter, helping staff find the right matches with adoptive families.

“The Pawsport Adventure program creates opportunities for shelter dogs to get out into the community, experience new adventures and connect with people who might just become their forever families,” said Tina Hodge, the department’s foster coordinator and program lead.

For volunteers who can’t commit to regular shifts or long-term fostering, the program offers a more flexible way to help.

“Not everyone has the capacity for weekly volunteer shifts or full-time fostering, so taking a dog out for the day is the perfect middle ground,” said Ryder W., a volunteer who participated in the pilot program.

Ryder said dogs often return to their kennels noticeably calmer after an outing, having had a chance to decompress and enjoy some extra attention.

Those interested in becoming temporary adventure buddies must be at least 18 years old and have access to a vehicle. Participants can apply online and, once approved, schedule a pickup at the MCAS shelter in Troutdale.

Dog outings are currently available Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings. The county plans to add more days as demand grows.

The program is adapted from VCA Charities’ Dog Day Out model. The organization provided training, resources and launch support to help bring the program to life.