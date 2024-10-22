Open in App
    Gresham Fire Union: Call response times will continue to slow unless investments made

    By Christopher Keizur,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BXwk_0wHaHOM300

    The Gresham Fire Union is pushing back and providing more context around data being used during fire contract negotiations that show slower response times in Troutdale compared to Gresham.

    “Gresham firefighters respond to every call the same and take no account of geographical/municipality lines,” wrote Kevin Larson, president of Local 1062.

    Call response times have been increasing throughout the entire region for years, which firefighters say is because financial investment within the department has not matched the explosive growth East Multnomah County has seen over the decades.

    In 1990 the service population for Gresham Fire was 68,235 and call volume was 5,227. In 2021 the population was 147,835 and 22,947. That is an increase of 116% and 339% respectively.

    When multiple calls come in at once, an often occurrence, Gresham has to take a triage mindset or request aid from neighboring municipalities.

    Things have continue to get worse — where the stations were built in the 1960s, 70s and 80s no longer reflects city needs. The last fire station was built in 1980, Station 73, 2301 S.W. Pleasant View Drive. There are only four fire stations within Gresham.

    Hillsboro and Bend have five; Medford has 6; Salem has 11; Eugene has 16; Portland has 31 stations. For those keeping track, Gresham is the fourth-largest city in the state.

    “TriMet has expanded, large industry has sprawled and the fire department has stayed the same,” Larson wrote.

    While the historic “Yes” vote on the Gresham Safety Levy bolstered personnel (the first additional unit added in more than three decades) it does nothing for the aging infrastructure.

    A city of Gresham investigation found two additional stations would be needed while maintaining the current service area — one in Wood Village and another in Southeast Gresham. A third fire station is also needed to better service parts of rural East Gresham/Troutdale.

    Per national standards, all engines and trucks should have four people staffing them, so that kind of increase would also need the hiring of more firefighters.

    “While the municipalities continue to approve high density housing, commercial properties, and large industrial businesses without addressing the impacts to the fire department, it will only continue to compound the problem,” Larson wrote.

    Mary EX-Jones
    1d ago
    is this a threat?
    Phil Hager
    1d ago
    Unfortunately most Admins for municipalities only focus on potential increased income based on property taxes/values. They also see the cost of both fire and police as nothing more than an uncared for “operational cost”. (Most will deny that but look at the unnecessary budget items.)
