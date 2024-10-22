Gresham’s Rental Housing Inspection program gets excellence award

The city of Gresham has gotten official kudos for its program that backs renters and ensures everyone has a safe place to call home.

During the 99th League of Oregon Cities annual conference, Gresham got a 2024 Award for Excellence for its Rental Housing Inspection program. The honor is for progressive and innovative city operations and services. It was shared with co-recipients, the cities of Turner and Hermiston.

Gresham’s program provides mandatory and complaint-based inspections of rental units and properties. It focuses on code violations that pose a fire, life or safety risk to tenants and properties.

Nearly 45% of Gresham residents are renters, and there are a large number of properties that continues to grow. Before 2007, when the program was created, the city would get frequent complaints from tenants about poor living conditions. While code compliance could address exterior issues, the city had no way to deal with problems within units.

The new program helps tenants who might otherwise be intimidated by landlords, or unaware the conditions they’re living in violate property maintenance standards. The inspection process also decreases potential conflicts, or retaliation by landlords on tenants who report concerns to the city.

Recently Gresham added a Housing Resources Coordinator to address tenant needs that fall outside the inspection program. That includes direct referrals for rent assistance and eviction prevention, as well as energy assistance.

The League of Oregon Cities was founded in 1925. It is a voluntary association repping all 241 of Oregon’s incorporated cities.