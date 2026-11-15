Gresham’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, especially for experienced RNs. If you’re ready for leadership, better pay, or a new pace, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: Gresham, OR (community-based ACT program)

(community-based ACT program) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, ~8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $118,995–$134,000/year

Lead a small team of three RNs in a community mental health setting (no 12-hour hospital shifts). Great fit if you’re a psych RN who wants steady weekday hours, leadership duties, and time to build long-term relationships with clients in the community.

Employer: Telecare Corporation – The Recovery Center at Gresham (16-bed facility)

Telecare Corporation – The Recovery Center at Gresham (16-bed facility) Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time, NOC (Fri–Sun, 7:00 PM–7:30 AM)

Pay: $46.28–$57.17/hour (plus night & weekend differentials)

Psych/mental health RN role with a three-night weekend schedule and strong benefits (PTO, holidays, CEUs, tuition discounts, 401k, ESOP, and more). Ideal if you like focused inpatient work with adults under civil commitment and want to maximize NOC and weekend differentials.

Employer: Sandy River Post Acute / Cascadia Healthcare

Location: Gresham, OR (78-bed skilled nursing facility)

(78-bed skilled nursing facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000–$160,000/year DOE

Top-level nursing leadership role overseeing all clinical and administrative operations for the nursing department. Good match if you have 3+ years in skilled nursing or long-term care, want to shape clinical quality and staffing, and are looking for strong benefits, possible relocation help, and clear growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.