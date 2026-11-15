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🍽️ Multiple Gresham Food & Hospitality Roles Now Hiring
Gresham’s food scene is busy, and local spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Kitchen Expo
- Employer: Original Roadhouse Grill
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the key link between the kitchen and servers, checking plates for quality and making sure food gets out hot and on time. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and enjoy being in the middle of the action.
Shift Manager
- Employer: Not listed (quick-service restaurant)
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a restaurant shift, support the General Manager, and coach team members while keeping food quality, cleanliness, and customer service on point. You’ll handle cash, oversee equipment like fryers and grills, and need ServSafe certification and a high school diploma or GED.
If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—restaurants tend to move fast when they’re hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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