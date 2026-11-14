Tech hiring in Gresham, Oregon is steady, and U.S. Bank is adding senior talent to its local IT team. If you’re strong in storage, systems, or infrastructure, these are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Gresham, OR (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Type: Full-time

Design and support large, complex fiber channel storage systems for a major bank. This role is hands-on with EMC Symmetrix, Cisco/Brocade fabrics, scripting (shell/Perl, SQL), and 24/7 environments, plus strong benefits (healthcare, 401(k), paid vacation, and more).

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed; it’s one opening with multiple listings.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Gresham, OR (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site )

(hybrid, ) Salary: $119,765 – $140,900

Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise infrastructure work across platforms, with a focus on data protection (Cohesity, Data Domain), storage operations, NetApp, ECS, and disaster recovery. Good fit if you have 7+ years in IT infrastructure and want a higher-impact, architecture-level role with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—big employers like this update postings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.