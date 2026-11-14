Gresham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Swire Coca-Cola, USA Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time, union

Pay: $23.18 – $25.75/hour

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Includes overtime opportunities, health benefits, retirement plan, paid holidays/PTO, mileage reimbursement, and local routes so you’re home every day.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Part-time

Help customers by keeping carts ready, lots clean, and recycling bins organized. Good fit if you like staying active outdoors and want flexible hours in a 24/7 grocery environment.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Part-time

Wrap, weigh, and price meat, keep cases stocked, and help customers at the counter. You’ll learn meat department skills, work mostly 6–8 hour shifts between 9am–10pm, and need a Food Handler card.

Employer: Petco

Location: 2000 NE Burnside St, Gresham, OR

Type: Part-time, in-store

Start a grooming career with a 10-week paid training program learning bathing, brushing, nail trims, and more. Comes with Petco discounts, benefits eligibility, and clear growth path into full Pet Stylist roles.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Location: 470 NW Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR 97030

Type: Full-time

Run a busy discount store while you complete on-the-job training in hiring, merchandising, and daily operations. Role includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and other benefits.

If something looks interesting, apply soon and share this list with a friend who’s job hunting in Gresham.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.