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Gresham
🛒 Gresham Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
2 days ago
Gresham’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want part-time hours or a full-time career path. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.
Merchandiser (Union)
- Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time, union
- Pay: $23.18 – $25.75/hour
Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Includes overtime opportunities, health benefits, retirement plan, paid holidays/PTO, mileage reimbursement, and local routes so you’re home every day.
Cart Clerk
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Part-time
Help customers by keeping carts ready, lots clean, and recycling bins organized. Good fit if you like staying active outdoors and want flexible hours in a 24/7 grocery environment.
Meat Clerk
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Part-time
Wrap, weigh, and price meat, keep cases stocked, and help customers at the counter. You’ll learn meat department skills, work mostly 6–8 hour shifts between 9am–10pm, and need a Food Handler card.
Junior Groomer
- Employer: Petco
- Location: 2000 NE Burnside St, Gresham, OR
- Type: Part-time, in-store
Start a grooming career with a 10-week paid training program learning bathing, brushing, nail trims, and more. Comes with Petco discounts, benefits eligibility, and clear growth path into full Pet Stylist roles.
Store Manager (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree Stores
- Location: 470 NW Eastman Parkway, Gresham, OR 97030
- Type: Full-time
Run a busy discount store while you complete on-the-job training in hiring, merchandising, and daily operations. Role includes quarterly bonus potential, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and other benefits.
If something looks interesting, apply soon and share this list with a friend who’s job hunting in Gresham.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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