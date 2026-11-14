Gresham is a solid spot right now if you like turning wrenches and working on cars. A couple of local shops are hiring at different experience levels, with solid pay and day-one benefits.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care

Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.10 – $55.49/hour, flat-rate

Lead the shop while handling advanced diagnostics on brakes, electrical, drivability, suspension, A/C, and more. This role is ideal if you have strong experience, want to mentor other techs, and like the idea of paid ASE tests, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $34.38/hour, flat-rate

Great fit if you’re building your career as a tech. You’ll do oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, batteries, and road tests while learning under senior techs, with paid ASE certifications, day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.