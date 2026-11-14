undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Gresham transportation jobs with multiple auto tech openings
Gresham is a solid spot right now if you like turning wrenches and working on cars. A couple of local shops are hiring at different experience levels, with solid pay and day-one benefits.
Automotive Lead Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas / Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.10 – $55.49/hour, flat-rate
Lead the shop while handling advanced diagnostics on brakes, electrical, drivability, suspension, A/C, and more. This role is ideal if you have strong experience, want to mentor other techs, and like the idea of paid ASE tests, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays, and flexible scheduling.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $34.38/hour, flat-rate
Great fit if you’re building your career as a tech. You’ll do oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, batteries, and road tests while learning under senior techs, with paid ASE certifications, day-one benefits, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.