Gresham’s early childhood scene is busy right now, with options in home-based care, college coaching, and school district programs. If you love working with little ones (and sometimes their parents and teachers), these are worth a look.

Employer: Shannon’s Child Care & Preschool

Shannon’s Child Care & Preschool Location: Portland, OR (serving Gresham-area families)

(serving Gresham-area families) Type: Part-time, permanent (Mon–Fri, ~30–32.5 hrs/week)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Play-based, mixed-age program in a 5-star SPARK-rated certified family child care home. Great fit if you have 2+ years in licensed child care, know positive guidance, and want steady afternoon hours with a small, close-knit team.

Employer: Mt. Hood Community College

Location: Gresham, OR (hybrid/remote eligible)

(hybrid/remote eligible) Type: Part-time

Salary: Depends on experience; placement per college guidelines

Best consideration deadline: July 14, 2026

Coaching role for experienced early childhood pros who want to support teachers and programs, not run a classroom. You’ll do reflective, relationship-based coaching, focus on equity and Latinx communities, and can earn a 5% bilingual pay differential for English/Spanish.

Employer: Gresham Barlow School District

Location: Gresham High School, Gresham, OR

Type: Temporary, school year (2026–2027), 5 hrs/day, 191 days/year

Pay: $22.96–$31.47/hour (Range 10)

Application timeline: In-district staff considered first through Nov 18, 2026, then open until filled

Hands-on role in the Childhood Development Center, working with children birth–5 and supporting teen parents. Good match if you have formal early childhood experience, can handle an active classroom, and like the rhythm of a school-year schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train the right person who cares about kids and families.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.