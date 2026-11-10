⚠️ Gresham City Hall closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day

⚠️ Gresham City Hall closed for Veterans Day 2026

Gresham City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Normal business hours (about 8:00 am–5:00 pm) will not be available that day, so plan ahead if you need to:

Pay a bill in person

Drop off paperwork

Handle permits or other city services at City Hall

City Hall will reopen on its next regular business day after the holiday.