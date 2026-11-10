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Gresham
⚠️ Gresham City Hall closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
5 days ago
⚠️ Gresham City Hall closed for Veterans Day 2026
Gresham City Hall will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.
Normal business hours (about 8:00 am–5:00 pm) will not be available that day, so plan ahead if you need to:
- Pay a bill in person
- Drop off paperwork
- Handle permits or other city services at City Hall
City Hall will reopen on its next regular business day after the holiday.
More Info: Veterans Day 2026 - City Hall Closed | City of Gre...
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