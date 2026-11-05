📣 Gresham, OR Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Gresham’s sales scene is busy right now, from car showrooms to fully remote roles. Here are a couple of solid options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: The Jernigan Agency

The Jernigan Agency Location: Remote (based in Gresham, OR)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only; agents often help 3–5 families/week and earn about $300–$500 per family, with no cap on earnings

Fully work-from-home life insurance sales role with warm leads (no cold calling). They provide training, mentorship, and a lead system, and you can get licensed if you aren’t already. You’ll need to be a US citizen, have a computer, phone, and internet, and be comfortable with commission-based income.

Employer: Swickard Auto Group (Gresham Toyota)

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: OTE $50,000 – $120,000+/year

Front-line sales role at a high-volume Toyota dealership with paid training and a clear path into finance or management. Great fit if you have hospitality, retail, or customer service experience and want to earn more by building repeat and referral business. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and vehicle discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.