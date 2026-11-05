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🏥 Gresham, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is busy in Gresham right now, from hospital roles at Mount Hood to mental health and clinic jobs. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there are several solid options here.
Case Manager – Emergency Department
- Employer: Legacy Health
- Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $56.68 – $84.66 per hour
Coordinate care for patients in the ER, advocate for families, and guide safe transitions between care settings. Ideal for an experienced RN (2+ years) who knows case management and wants a fast-paced, team-based role.
RN Staff Nurse – Women’s Services
- Employer: Legacy Health
- Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $54.37 – $81.21 per hour
Provide bedside care in Women’s Services at East County’s full-service hospital. Great fit if you have at least one year of RN experience and want to work in a respected, patient-focused unit.
Qualified Mental Health Professional (QMHP) – Residential Treatment Home
- Employer: Kelly Creek Treatment Home
- Location: Gresham, OR 97080
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, in person)
- Pay: $50.00 – $70.00 per hour
Work in a new residential treatment home serving adults with serious and persistent mental illness. You’ll handle assessments, service plans, skills training, and staff consultation—perfect for a QMHP-C with a master’s and residential mental health experience.
Patient Access Representative – Mount Hood
- Employer: Legacy Health
- Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.76 – $32.21 per hour
Be the first friendly face patients see, handling check-in, insurance verification, and payments. Good match if you have at least one year of healthcare or health records experience and strong customer service skills.
Medical Assistant – Dermatology
- Employer: Frontier Dermatology
- Location: Gresham, OR (primary), travel to Portland and other clinics as needed
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~7:30am–5:00pm)
- Pay: Not listed
Support dermatology providers with rooming, procedures, and patient education, mainly in Gresham with some reimbursed travel. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more—great for certified MAs who like a busy clinic setting.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Pelvic Health
- Employer: Legacy Health
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $48.69 – $69.65 per hour
Outpatient PT role focused on pelvic health plus ortho, working with patients across the lifespan. Best for a licensed PT with strong interest or experience in pelvic health who enjoys one-on-one treatment and multidisciplinary teamwork.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Gresham tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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