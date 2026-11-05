🏥 Gresham, OR Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is busy in Gresham right now, from hospital roles at Mount Hood to mental health and clinic jobs. If you’re licensed and ready to work with patients, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Legacy Health

Legacy Health Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56.68 – $84.66 per hour

Coordinate care for patients in the ER, advocate for families, and guide safe transitions between care settings. Ideal for an experienced RN (2+ years) who knows case management and wants a fast-paced, team-based role.

Employer: Legacy Health

Legacy Health Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $54.37 – $81.21 per hour

Provide bedside care in Women’s Services at East County’s full-service hospital. Great fit if you have at least one year of RN experience and want to work in a respected, patient-focused unit.

Employer: Kelly Creek Treatment Home

Location: Gresham, OR 97080

Type: Full-time (32–40 hours/week, in person)

Pay: $50.00 – $70.00 per hour

Work in a new residential treatment home serving adults with serious and persistent mental illness. You’ll handle assessments, service plans, skills training, and staff consultation—perfect for a QMHP-C with a master’s and residential mental health experience.

Employer: Legacy Health

Legacy Health Location: Gresham, OR (Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.76 – $32.21 per hour

Be the first friendly face patients see, handling check-in, insurance verification, and payments. Good match if you have at least one year of healthcare or health records experience and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Frontier Dermatology

Location: Gresham, OR (primary), travel to Portland and other clinics as needed

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~7:30am–5:00pm)

Full-time (Mon–Thu, ~7:30am–5:00pm) Pay: Not listed

Support dermatology providers with rooming, procedures, and patient education, mainly in Gresham with some reimbursed travel. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more—great for certified MAs who like a busy clinic setting.

Employer: Legacy Health

Legacy Health Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48.69 – $69.65 per hour

Outpatient PT role focused on pelvic health plus ortho, working with patients across the lifespan. Best for a licensed PT with strong interest or experience in pelvic health who enjoys one-on-one treatment and multidisciplinary teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Gresham tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.