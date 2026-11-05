🍽️ Multiple Gresham Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Perks

Gresham’s food scene is busy, and local kitchens are hiring. If you like fast‑paced work and feeding people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living Location: Gresham, OR

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (immediate hire)

This cook job is in a senior living community, so you get steady hours and regular faces instead of constant rushes. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, paid training, and education assistance.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Gresham, OR

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly)

Competitive wages (paid weekly) Type: Part-time

Hands-on bakery role making breads, pastries, and cakes in a fast-paced grocery bakery. Offers flexible schedules, store discounts, PTO, and health/401(k) benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Gresham, OR

Pay: Competitive salary + performance bonus

Competitive salary + Type: Full-time

Lead a busy restaurant kitchen, manage staff, inventory, and food quality. Role includes health and dental insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about bringing a simple resume and a short note on your availability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.