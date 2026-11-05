🛒 Gresham Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Gresham’s retail scene is busy right now, with national chains staffing up for steady traffic and seasonal rushes. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need. This is a good fit if you like variety—moving between departments, stocking shelves, and answering questions in a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at checkout—scanning items, bagging, handling payments, and keeping the front of the store running smoothly. Great for someone starting out in retail who enjoys talking with people and doesn’t mind being on their feet.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Temporary

Salary Range: $16.80 – $20.50/hour

Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pick-up. This role comes with employee discounts, health/vision/dental (with 30-hour weeks), PTO, 401(k), and flexible hours, making it a solid short-term option with big-company perks.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Location: Gresham, OR

Type: Seasonal

Salary: Not listed (pay meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Join a small in-store team helping shoppers find the right shoes while handling daily tasks like pricing, inventory, and keeping the store tidy. You’ll get a 30% shoe discount across multiple brands and a relaxed dress code—perfect if you love shoes and want flexible, short-term hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail spots in Gresham tend to fill fast, especially around busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.