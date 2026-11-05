🏗️ Grenada, MS Engineering Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Roles

Grenada’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around HVAC and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving real-world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Modine Manufacturing Company

Modine Manufacturing Company Location: Grenada, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,000 – $125,000 (estimated range from employer)

Lead the design of data center cooling and commercial HVAC products while informally managing a small team of engineers and CAD designers. This role is hands-on with 3D CAD, FEA/CFD results, and manufacturing support, and comes with strong benefits (health from day one, 401k match, paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Lennox / ADP (Advanced Distributor Products)

Location: Grenada, MS

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: $94,000 – $122,850 + eligible annual bonus

Own complex manufacturing projects in an industrial plant, from automation and line layout to capital improvements and new product launches. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience and want a high-impact role with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, paid leave, holidays, and tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Trimedx

Location: Grenada, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep critical hospital and clinical equipment running safely and accurately while working directly with clinicians. Good fit if you have 3+ years of biomedical equipment experience and want strong training, national growth options, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, tuition help).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.