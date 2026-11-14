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Gregory
🏥 Multiple High-Paying Travel CT Tech Roles in Gregory, SD
12 days ago
Gregory’s hospital is busy and bringing in traveling CT techs with strong weekly pay and solid benefits. If you’re an experienced CT Technologist who likes small-town life and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,086/week (Days, 40 hrs)
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Gregory, SD
- Salary: $3,086 per week
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start date: 12/07/2026
- Length: 13 weeks
This role offers the highest listed weekly pay plus full medical, dental, vision, 401k, and referral bonus. Great if you want steady day shifts and a clear CT-focused job with strong agency support.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,027/week (Days, 40 hrs)
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Gregory, SD
- Salary: $3,027 per week
- Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start date: 12/21/2026
- Length: 13 weeks
Another strong-paying CT travel contract with classic day shifts and a later December start. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses, ideal if you want time to plan before your next assignment.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,674/week (Days, 32–36 hrs)
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Gregory, SD
- Salary: $2,674 per week
- Type: Travel, part- to full-time (32–36 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start date: 12/07/2026
- Length: 13 weeks
This one pays slightly less but offers Day One health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, housing options, CE/licensing reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Good pick if benefits and recruiter support matter most to you.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the fine print, and apply early—travel spots in small towns can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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