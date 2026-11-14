Gregory’s hospital is busy and bringing in traveling CT techs with strong weekly pay and solid benefits. If you’re an experienced CT Technologist who likes small-town life and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Gregory, SD

Salary: $3,086 per week

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Start date: 12/07/2026

Length: 13 weeks

This role offers the highest listed weekly pay plus full medical, dental, vision, 401k, and referral bonus. Great if you want steady day shifts and a clear CT-focused job with strong agency support.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Gregory, SD

Salary: $3,027 per week

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Start date: 12/21/2026

Length: 13 weeks

Another strong-paying CT travel contract with classic day shifts and a later December start. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses, ideal if you want time to plan before your next assignment.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Gregory, SD

Salary: $2,674 per week

Type: Travel, part- to full-time (32–36 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Start date: 12/07/2026

Length: 13 weeks

This one pays slightly less but offers Day One health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, housing options, CE/licensing reimbursement, and referral bonuses. Good pick if benefits and recruiter support matter most to you.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the fine print, and apply early—travel spots in small towns can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.